Southwest Virginia Ballet's Pedro Szalay will retire as artistic director in June Gene Marrano February 11, 2025 1 min read First it was Ginger Poole leaving Mill Mountain Theatre as producing artistic director after almost two decades last month – and now the face of Southwest Virginia Ballet will do the same at the end of June. WFIR's Gene Marrano has that story: