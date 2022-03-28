WFIR receives top AP honors Best Newscast, Sports, and Interview

The Associated Press Broadcasters Association has again honored WFIR for “Best Newscast” and “Outstanding Sports Operation” among stations in Virginia’s and West Virginia’s largest cities.

The 2021 awards were announced Saturday in a competition that included stations from Norfolk, Richmond, and Charleston, WV. WFIR has received similar top honors in both categories in recent years.

The “Best Newscast” award goes to WFIR’s “Roanoke Valley Morning News with Joey Self”. The “Outstanding Sports Operation” honors both “Greg Roberts Live” and the many colleges, professional, and local high school sports aired on the station. The inaugural award for “Best Q&A One-On-One Interview” goes to Gene Marrano for his Beth Macy Dopesick-Hulu interview.

We hope these awards reflect the confidence you place in us to bring you news and sports that are meaningful, professional, and informative.