State Police investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Mar 27) at 2:50 a.m. on Big Island Highway, near Charlemont Drive in Bedford County.

A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on Big Island Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Dean Murry, 23, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Murry was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.