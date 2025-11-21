Western Virginia localities invited to leave Commonwealth and join West Virginia Clark Palmer November 21, 2025 1 min read A West Virginia State Delegate is claiming some Southwest Virginia localities have been wanting to move to the Mountain state for years. A bill in the West Virginia legislature could help make that happen. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has details. Share: Post navigation Previous: Warner speaks on Epstein files and national securityNext: Bedford to dedicate new Vietnam veterans memorial Saturday Related Stories 1 min read Franklin gets Beamer’s “blessing” before taking VT coaching job Web Staff November 21, 2025 0 2 min read Roanoke City Police partner with US Marshals Service for warrant operation Clark Palmer November 21, 2025 0 1 min read Bedford to dedicate new Vietnam veterans memorial Saturday Web Staff November 21, 2025 0