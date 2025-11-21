Warner speaks on Epstein files and national security
Now that President Trump has signed the bill to release the Epstein files, the Justice Department has 30 days to turnover the files. Virginia Democratic US Senator Mark Warner says now is the time for Congress to force the DOJ to follow the law.
Virginia Democratic US Senator Mark Warner took to the Senate floor yesterday once again warning of the dangers of the Trump Administration’s attack on National Security. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.