Batman actor Michael Keaton endorses 6th District Congressional candidate Beth Macy
Actor Michael Keaton, who starred as Batman in 1989, has endorsed 6th District democratic candidate Beth Macy’s campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Ben Cline. Keaton, who starred in a mini-series based on Macy’s book Dopestick, had this to say about the former Roanoke Times reporter:
Macy raised 350-thousand dollars within 24 hours of announcing her run for Congress. That is close to Cline’s 400-thousand dollars cash on hand.