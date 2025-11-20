Actor Michael Keaton, who starred as Batman in 1989, has endorsed 6th District democratic candidate Beth Macy’s campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Ben Cline. Keaton, who starred in a mini-series based on Macy’s book Dopestick, had this to say about the former Roanoke Times reporter:

Macy raised 350-thousand dollars within 24 hours of announcing her run for Congress. That is close to Cline’s 400-thousand dollars cash on hand.