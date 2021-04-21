Water authority urges past-due customers to seek assistance before shutoffs resume

The Western Virginia Water Authority says about 1,500 of its customers are at least 30 days past due. The authority says those customers collectively owe close to a half million dollars in back water bills. Spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner says while shutoffs have been suspended during the pandemic, it is not a financially-sustainable long-term practice, and shutoffs must eventually resume. There is help, however, for many customers facing pandemic-related financial duress. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: