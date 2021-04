More weekly COVID numbers from the Near Southwest region

| By

Updated weekly numbers for the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and the Salem VA Medical Center as of today: there are 143 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 36 ICU patients and 8 people on ventilators. Last week 130 patients were hospitalized for COVID in the near Southwest Region. At the peak in January as many as 450 were in the hospital at one time fighting the coronavirus