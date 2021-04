Former Radford HS star to be next basketball head coach for the RU Highlanders

WFIR’s Greg Roberts reports that former Radford High School and West Virginia standout basketball player Darious Nichols will be the new head basketball coach for the Radford University Highlanders; succeeding Mike Jones, who left for UNC-Greensboro. Nichols will be announced at a 2-pm news conference according to Roberts. Nichols had been an assistant coach at Florida.