Warner: US is not heading into major recession

As the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis confirms a second quarter of economic downturn, a Virginia senator cites job growth as a reason not to panic. Senator Mark Warner brushed off concerns this week that our current economic shortfall may build into a full-blown recession. He says that the measures the government is currently taking, like the raising of interest rates by the Fed, are appropriate for the situation. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has more: