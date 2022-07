Kaine, GOP sharply disagree on “Inflation Reduction Act”

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says the “Inflation Reduction Act”, as supporters call it, will benefit Americans on many fronts, but Republicans say bill’s name is more than misleading. This is a smaller version of President Biden’s $4 trillion proposal, but it’s hardly small –more than $700 billion in proposed new federal spending. Senator Kaine says it brings a lot of help to a lot of Americans, but Republicans say it is a recipe for economic disaster. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: