Smoking while on oxygen leads to Roanoke fatality

| By

Roanoke fire officials say a person smoking while on oxygen is dead from fire-related injuries. Crews were called yesterday to the 10 block of 12 1/2 Street Southwest. The fire did not extend to anywhere in the home, but it did prove fatal. No other information is being released.

NEWS RELEASE: Yesterday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 10 block of 12 ½ St SW for reports of a person who appeared to be deceased as result of a fire-related injury. Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police Department have determined that the fire started as a result of smoking while on oxygen. No fire extended to the home. No further information about the victim will be released. Roanoke Fire-EMS would like to remind patients who are on oxygen should not smoke.