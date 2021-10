Want to vote early? You have just two days left

| By

You are running out of time if you wish to cast an in-person vote ahead of Tuesday’s elections — Virginia’s 45-day early voting period is now down to the final two. And if you requested an absentee ballot by mail, the days are also running short. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Virginia absentee and early voting information from the Virginia Department of Elections