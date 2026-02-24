Virginia Western and Mountain Gateway Community Colleges have joined forces to save both schools and students some money. The two schools have formed a partnership to expand Commercial Driver’s License training in the region, where there is a shortage of drivers. There is interest in CDL training from some Yokohama Tire employees about to be laid off. The revamped joint program is hybrid, both on-line with students from both schools then getting into the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler in Roanoke. Both schools signed an agreement this morning. A change in vendors by Mountain Gateway Community College in Clifton Forge and a directive from the Chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System to save money has led to a new partnership with Virginia Western Community College on a Commercial Driver’s License course, preparing students for driving 18-wheelers.

At this morning’s ceremonial partnership signing it was noted that the average age of a professional driver is now 54, with 300,000 leaving their big rigs behind every year due to retirement or health issues. The median annual salary for drivers is almost $53,000. Dr. Laura Treanor is the President of Virginia Western Community College: