VWCC, MGCC team up for joint CDL program, looking to grow professional driver workforce
Virginia Western and Mountain Gateway Community Colleges have joined forces to save both schools and students some money. The two schools have formed a partnership to expand Commercial Driver’s License training in the region, where there is a shortage of drivers. There is interest in CDL training from some Yokohama Tire employees about to be laid off. The revamped joint program is hybrid, both on-line with students from both schools then getting into the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler in Roanoke. Both schools signed an agreement this morning. A change in vendors by Mountain Gateway Community College in Clifton Forge and a directive from the Chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System to save money has led to a new partnership with Virginia Western Community College on a Commercial Driver’s License course, preparing students for driving 18-wheelers.
At this morning’s ceremonial partnership signing it was noted that the average age of a professional driver is now 54, with 300,000 leaving their big rigs behind every year due to retirement or health issues. The median annual salary for drivers is almost $53,000. Dr. Laura Treanor is the President of Virginia Western Community College: