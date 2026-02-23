We’ve documented the development of “Tiny Cargo,” several times in recent years. Now their unique product – derived from ordinary milk – gets ready to scale up. From a testing bench at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute downtown to its new home in northeast Roanoke City – The Tiny Cargo Company features state of the art cleanrooms and filtration systems that separate tiny particles from milk – to be supplied by Homestead Creamery – exosomes, that can then deliver medicines to targeted areas of the body. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

