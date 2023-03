VT women’s basketballer finalist for POY award

Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley has been named a finalist for Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year. The Summerfield, North Carolina native owns 17 games of 20+ points and has recorded 21 double-doubles this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week four times on her way to collecting Player of the Year honors again. She is the only player in program history to earn AP All-America honors twice.