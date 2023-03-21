More buildings “total loss” after D R Music fire

The Town of Vinton says the July 2nd fire that destroyed D R Music has claimed more buildings. Since the fire, nearby buildings have been looked at to see if they are sound. Today, town officials say it has been determined that four additional buildings are a total loss and must be torn down. Officials say throughout the last eight-plus months, the Town has been providing assistance to the owners where possible with resources for relocation, design services for a future rebuild, and debris disposal services.