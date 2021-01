VT uses the proverbial dimmer switch to gradually restore campus life

| By

Virginia Tech plans to gradually restore more in-person instruction during the spring semester that just got under way. It is one of many ways the university hopes to use lessons learned in recent months to regain some sense of campus normalcy. Life as it was known on campus in Blacksburg came to a virtual halt last spring, and since then, the university has worked to find ways to gradually restore college life, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: