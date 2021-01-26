Inventory levels, signup issues a headache for COVID vaccination process

There’s overwhelming interest in getting the COVID vaccine in the local health districts – but the current inventory and signup issues for those not Internet-conversant means the process could take months. One complaint heard after the online signup for last weekend’s mass vaccination event in Roanoke filled 4000 slots in about 3 hours – what about those who don’t spend a lot of time on the Internet or social media – how can they get “in the loop”? Dr. Cynthia Morrow is director of the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts. During her weekly briefing today Morrow said the VDH is working with local emergency system managers on a vaccine registration-by-phone option.