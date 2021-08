VT says 90% of students have submitted vaccination proof

Virginia Tech reports that 90% of its students have submitted proof of receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The university is requiring all students to be vaccinated except for those granted religious and medical exemptions. VT’s on-line vaccination dashboard shows that 70% of staff have presented vaccination proof; while they are urged to be vaccinated, they are not required to do so. The campus move-in begins a week from Saturday.