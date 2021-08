Too much hype about breakthrough cases in the vaccinated?

Are some media outlets over-hyping the fact that a small number of fully-vaccinated people have had “breakthrough infections” due to the Delta Variant form of COVID-19? Reports surfaced over the weekend that the White House was complaining about breakthrough infection coverage. Dr. Noelle Bissell is director of the New River Health District. The main issue says Bissell – more people need to get the vaccine. Less than 50 percent of those in the New River Health District are fully vaccinated.