National Night Out returns this evening across Roanoke neighborhoods

Roanoke City is joining many other communities across the country in resuming “National Night Out” this evening after a one-year COVID-related absence. It began almost 40 years ago primarily as a way to promote partnerships between law enforcement and community groups. Joshua Johnson is the city’s Neighborhood Services Coordinator, and he says it also gives residents a chance to talk about other concerns, including schools and city services. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: