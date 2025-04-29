VT professor on ending Ukraine-Russia war: its tricky Gene Marrano April 29, 2025 1 min read Yannis Stivachtis VT photo The United States is among the parties trying to broker a deal between Ukraine and Russia to stop the war – three-plus years after the Russian invasion – and now the aggressor offers a 3-day truce beginning next week. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: TAP turns 60, celebrating with a traveling birthday party this weekNext: Suzanne Youngkin tells WFIR, still more to be done to combat fentanyl overdoses Related Stories 1 min read Blacksburg-based bank debuts in Roanoke Gene Marrano April 29, 2025 1 min read Suzanne Youngkin tells WFIR, still more to be done to combat fentanyl overdoses Gene Marrano April 29, 2025 1 min read TAP turns 60, celebrating with a traveling birthday party this week Gene Marrano April 28, 2025