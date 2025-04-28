Total Action for Progress – TAP – is 60 years old today. The organization founded by the late Cabell Brand assists families in need with various services in 11 localities. TAP is celebrating all this week with 9 stops in the region, dubbing it the Traveling Birthday Party.

Over the next few days TAP’s Traveling Birthday Party will make stops in Roanoke City, Botetourt County and Salem – bringing bagels and cupcakes to celebrate six decades of support for underserved communities. Angela Penn is the President and CEO for TAP: