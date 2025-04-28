

Audio report available above. Read the full story below.

By Ian Price | WFIR News | April 28, 2025

A new stadium for the Washington Commanders is one step closer to reality.

At a press conference Monday morning, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris announced a proposed $2.7 billion project that would bring the team back to the site of their historic RFK Stadium home along the Anacostia River.

The new stadium is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the 180-acre RFK campus. Plans include not only the privately financed stadium, but also new housing, public parks, and retail spaces.

“Today is a defining moment for the DMV and the Washington Commanders,” Harris said. “RFK Stadium holds a legendary place in our history — and now, we have the opportunity to honor that legacy by building a world-class stadium and sparking a new era of economic opportunity.”

Under current plans, the stadium would open by the start of the 2030 NFL season. Harris said the team and its partners would make the largest private investment in D.C. history to complete the project.

Documents released Monday indicate that about 24% of construction and parking costs would come from public funds, a figure below the average share for NFL stadium projects since 2008. The public investment totals around $1.147 billion, including infrastructure improvements like roads, parking, and utilities, but no money from the city’s operational budget would go directly to stadium construction.

Goodell emphasized the NFL’s strong support for the project, noting that a return to RFK could dramatically increase Washington’s chances of hosting a future Super Bowl.

“This promises to be great for the fans, the team, the District — and the entire NFL,” Goodell said. “A new stadium in D.C. will help revitalize the area and strengthen the league.”

The Washington Commanders played at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996, a period in which they captured three Super Bowl titles. The venue is remembered for providing one of the loudest and most formidable home-field advantages in professional sports.

Mayor Bowser said the project would be a win not just for football fans, but for D.C.’s economy. She pointed to the 180-acre site’s potential to generate new jobs, housing, and tax revenue.

“We’re talking about thousands of homes, new park spaces, and a world-class sports complex — not just a football stadium,” Bowser said. “This is about bringing our city together and investing in our future.”

The D.C. Council must still approve the project. Some council members, including Chairman Phil Mendelson, have voiced concerns about public spending at a time when the city faces budget constraints. Mendelson called the plan “the third largest public subsidy for a football stadium anywhere in the nation.”

Despite those concerns, officials said Monday the funding model relies on existing capital funds, EventsDC revenues, and future income generated by the new stadium.

The Washington Commanders have played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, since leaving RFK after the 1996 season. While Monday’s announcement brings the team closer to a D.C. homecoming, Maryland officials continue to work with team leadership on potential redevelopment plans for the FedEx Field site in Prince George’s County.

If approved, the Commanders’ new stadium would join a series of major redevelopment efforts along the Anacostia River — aiming to transform underused land into a vibrant new hub for residents and visitors alike.

For Southwest Virginia fans who often make the trip to see Washington play, a return to D.C. — closer to Metro access and downtown attractions — could mean a more accessible and exciting game-day experience.

Ian Price, WFIR News.