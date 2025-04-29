Today is National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Congressman Morgan Griffith wrote today that, “families in Virginia’s Ninth District are far too familiar with the devastating impacts of illicit fentanyl on our communities. The Salem-based GOP lawmaker has sponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act, which would close a loophole on how derivatives of fentanyl are classified; a loophole drug traffickers have exploited. Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin – chief spokesperson for the “It Only Takes One initiative,”- tells WFIR:

