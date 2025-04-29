Franklin Road in the City of Roanoke has added another financial institution to its streetscape near the Roanoke County line – the National Bank of Blacksburg has opened its first full-service location in Roanoke – right next door to the Ridge View Bank headquarters that debuted last November.

The National Bank of Blacksburg has had a loan production office in Roanoke since 2016. COVID and supply chain issues pushed back the construction timeline for its first Roanoke branch. Brad Denardo is chairman and CEO for The National Bank of Blacksburg: