VT alum donates winning Miss America gown to her alma mater

A former Miss America’s gown worn the night she was crowned is now part of a historic costume and textile collection at Virginia Tech. Kylene Barker majored in what is now called Fashion Merchandising and Design, but is she is much better known for winning the Miss America title in 1979. Now Kylene Barker McNeill, she recently decided the gown she wore that evening belongs in Tech’s Historic Costume and Textile Collection. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: