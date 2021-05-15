VSP will investigate fatal shooting at break-in

GROTTOES, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will investigate after a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a break-in fatally shot a man who authorities said charged at him with a knife.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in Augusta County. Deputies responding to a 911 call about the break-in encountered a man who ran away from a trailer and into nearby woods, according to a news release from state police.

The deputies followed him on foot. At the woodline, the man turned around and, wielding a knife, charged towards the deputy, the news release said. A deputy discharged his firearm, striking the man, Jeffrey J. Bruce, 48, of Grottoes.

State police said EMS personnel responded but Bruce died at the scene. A 9-inch folding knife was recovered, according to the news release. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith requested the state police investigation.