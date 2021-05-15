Tim Tebow implores Liberty students to view their work as worship

(LU release) Liberty University’s virtual Commencement ceremony on Saturday was the grand finale to a week of in-person and online degree presentation ceremonies. Keynote speaker and former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time college football National Champion Tim Tebow encouraged Liberty’s graduates to view their future work as worship unto the Lord as they seek to be Champions for Christ in their respective fields.

Following an opening prayer by Flames Football Head Coach Hugh Freeze, Lieutenant Stephan Petett, 2nd. Lieutenant Explosive Ordnance Disposal, led the Pledge of Allegiance and the School of Music’s Sounds of Liberty worship team sang the National Anthem.

President Jerry Prevo then gave the opening address, welcoming all viewers and graduates. While congratulating the graduates, Prevo highlighted the outstanding accomplishments and resilience of the entire student body throughout this past year of the COVID-19 pandemic. He congratulated the university’s athletics teams for their stellar performance, which included a first-ever AP Top 25 ranking for Flames Football as well as several sports earning conference titles.