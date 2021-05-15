Last NRV large scale clinic planned for Tuesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.) — The New River Health District (Virginia Department of Health) will hold a final large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday, May 18 at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thereafter, the district will switch to a series of smaller, local vaccine events.

All COVID vaccines are free, safe and effective, and vaccines are now available to all Virginians ages 12 and up, with permission of their parents or guardians. All three vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer – will be available, although Pfizer doses may be reserved for those ages 12 to 17, depending on attendance.

People ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian, who must read the Emergency Use Authorization and attest to the child’s age.

Scheduling an appointment in advance will reduce potential wait times, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are not required.