Virginia to shut down vaccination signups for three days in system overhaul

The Virginia Department of Health plans to consolidate all the COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration sites into a single statewide system. It means the signups will be suspended from 5:00 this afternoon until Tuesday morning. So far, those registrations have all been on local health department sites, and over the weekend and through Monday, all those sites will shut down as they are consolidated into a single statewide system. The goal is to ensure that everyone who has already pre-registered for the vaccines has a proper place in line: WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia Department of Health has directed local health districts to close their vaccination pre-registration forms Friday evening, in preparation to shift to a statewide system next week. During this time, existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia. Pre-registration, through the new statewide system, will be available again on Tuesday, February 16.