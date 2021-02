Flames deal with COVID-related rescheduling

The Liberty Flames are scheduled to play North Florida at home tonight – the men’s basketball team has endured recent schedule changes due to COVID issues. And in case you missed it NFL defensive rookie of the year and 2020 pro bowler Chase Young was on the Dan Patrick Show heard right here – talking about how he “wanted” Tom Brady when his Washington Football team faced the now-Super Bowl Champs in the first round of the playoffs: