VDH reporting 90 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

| By

For the third consecutive day state health officials are reporting less than 100 new coronavirus cases in the Roanoke Valley.According to the latest numbers released this morning by VDH there are 90 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, 3 new hospitalizations, and 1 new death being reported in our region. 63 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, and 1 new death in Roanoke City, 11 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Salem, and 16 new cases in Botetourt County. State health officials are also reporting 13 less cases in Roanoke County, and 1 less death in Botetourt County since the last reporting period.