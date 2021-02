Restaurant Week coming to Roanoke County, Vinton and Salem

Its a big hit in downtown Roanoke, so now Roanoke County is partnering with Salem and Vinton for a 2-week version of “Restaurant Week” starting on Monday. About a dozen restaurants so far are on board offering lunch and dinner specials in three tiers. See YesRoanoke.com for a complete list. This Restaurant Week runs from Monday through February 28. Marshall Stanley is an economic development specialist for Roanoke County: