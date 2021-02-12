Weather delays NRV vaccination clinic – Details here

NEWS RELEASE: Due to inclement weather, the New River Health District vaccination clinic on Friday, February 12 will open at 10:30 a.m.

For anyone with an appointment between 9 and 10:30 a.m., please come 90 minutes later than your original appointment time. (For example, if you were scheduled at 9 a.m., please arrive at 10:30 a.m.; if you were scheduled for 10 a.m., please arrive at 11:30 a.m.) By spreading these morning appointments out, we can keep people safe and keep the wait time shorter.

If you are unable to come to the clinic on Friday, we will work you in the following week.