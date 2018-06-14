Virginia teen teen dead in “hood surfing” automobile stunt

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) _ Virginia State Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after attempting a dangerous automobile stunt known as “hood surfing.” Authorities say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Washington County in southwest Virginia. Investigators say a 16-year-old girl was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier when the boy got out of the vehicle and crawled onto the hood with the intention of “hood surfing.” The term refers to riding on the outside of a moving vehicle, as sometimes seen in action movies. Authorities say the car was traveling below the posted speed limit of 35 mph when the boy slid off the hood. The driver was unable to brake in time and the boy was hit by the car. He died at the scene. The girl was cited for reckless driving.