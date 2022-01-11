Virginia Tech Athletics enacts vaccination policy for indoor events

BLACKSBURG – Effective Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Virginia Tech Athletics will institute a policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR proof of vaccine medical exemption OR negative test for indoor events. Virginia Tech Athletics appreciates fans’ understanding and cooperation as coronavirus continues to impact our campus and our community.

This vaccination policy has been developed in conjunction with Virginia Tech campus officials and Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 task force, as well as guidance from health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This policy has been implemented with the health and well-being of Virginia Tech’s student-athletes, staff, community, and guests being our top priority.

All guests and working personnel ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a vaccine medical exemption or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event. Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events.

Upon entry to an indoor venue, ONE of the following will be required:

An official, government issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken

For guests with vaccine medical exemptions, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was taken

For Virginia Tech students, a valid Hokie Passport

Individuals who cannot provide proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption or a valid negative COVID-19 test according to the conditions outlined above will not be allowed to enter a Tech Athletics indoor event.

These changes will remain in effect until further notice.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who needs proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption or a negative test?

Guests ages 12 and older (and working personnel) will need to show proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption or negative test within 72 hours of all indoor athletic events. Children ages 11 and under do not need to show proof of vaccination or negative test and only need to follow the mask mandate.

When does this policy go into effect for athletics events?

This policy goes into effect on Saturday, January 15, 2022, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Will event staff be matching my ID to my vaccination card?

Guests ages 18 and older should be prepared to show a valid photo ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card, medical exemption or negative test. If children between the ages of 12-17 do not have a photo ID, a parent, guardian, or adult companion may be required to verify their identity.

What if I lost my vaccination card?

Individuals can download their vaccination record from the Virginia Department of Health at the following site:

https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vacapps/f?p=545:1

If you have a photo of your vaccination card, that will also be accepted. If you cannot find your vaccination card, you may also receive a negative COVID-19 test and use that for entry.

I recently tested positive for COVID and am not able to attend. What are my options?

Anyone who receives a positive result on their COVID-19 test should stay home until cleared by their local public health department, and we encourage you to transfer your tickets to someone who meets the proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption or negative test requirement. If you have been cleared by your local health department and have received a release letter dated within the last 90 days, you will be allowed entry using that documentation.

Will I receive a refund for tickets if I am not vaccinated or choose not to reveal my vaccination status?

No refunds will be granted for Tech Athletics events. All guests are permitted to enter the building by showing a negative COVID test even if unable or unwilling to show vaccination status.

I have tickets to a game but now will not attend because I am not willing or able to present a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination. What are my options?

You are encouraged to transfer your game tickets to others who may attend or offer tickets for sale through Stubhub. However, no refunds will be provided for tickets for games played.

I purchased tickets under the guidance that no negative testing or vaccination status would be needed. Now that that policy has changed, I am not interested in attending. Can I get a refund?

All tickets purchased require compliance with Virginia Tech Athletics policies. These policies are always subject to change. While some ticket holders may not be vaccinated, we are not barring any guests from attending events. Additionally, any ticket holder may transfer tickets to others who wish to attend or resell them through Stubhub.

With a required vaccine or negative test, is it still required to wear a mask inside Virginia Tech athletic events?

Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events. Failure to comply may result in being asked to leave the event.

