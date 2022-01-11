Roanoke County considers major expansion of career and technical education

Roanoke County officials hope to expand career and technical education opportunities in county schools, and that is why the Board of Supervisors and school board members meet today in long-term efforts to make it possible. Roanoke County schools already offer CTE programs at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, but the demand for such programs in the county far outpaces current capacity. So county supervisors and school officials hold a joint work session today to further consider a new facility that would be devoted to CTE programs. Key questions include where it would be located, how much it would cost and how to pay for it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: