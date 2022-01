Increased COVID testing capacity targeted for Valley View Mall site

In conjunction with Governor Northam’s order yesterday to expand COVID testing capacity at Virginia Department of Health sites around the state, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said today that will happen here adjacent to the vaccination center at Valley View Mall. Morrow says they hope to have that “testing tent” operational by next week. Part of the increased COVID testing effort also means finding more capacity at the labs that analyze the PCR tests.