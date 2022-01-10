Last emergency COVID order issued by Northam

| By

In what was likely his last formal act on COVID-19, Governor Northam issued an emergency order today, giving health care systems more flexibility regarding licensing requirements for hospital beds – it also allows workers with out-of-state licenses to practice in Virginia, and increases the ratio of workers to patients. The Omicron surge was a major factor said Northam, who also addressed COVID testing expansion efforts at Department of Health facilities like the one in Roanoke. He leaves office on Saturday.