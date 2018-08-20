Virginia police investigate officer-involved shooting

Published August 20, 2018 | By AP

RICHMOND, Md. (AP) – Virginia police say a man remains hospitalized after being shot by on-duty Richmond police officer. The shooting happened Saturday night when the officer tried to stop a vehicle in Richmond. Authorities say the vehicle eventually stopped across the Henrico County line, and a man inside fled on foot. Police say the officer caught up to the man after a short chase. Authorities say after an altercation, the man was shot by the officer, and the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say he remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon. Authorities say detectives recovered a handgun at the scene. Police say no Richmond police officers were injured, and no Henrico officers were present when the shooting happened. The incident remains under investigation.

