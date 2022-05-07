Virginia man charged with dealing illegal machine guns

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted a Virginia man Thursday on charges of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns, a federal prosecutor said.

According to the indictment, Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, of Virginia Beach was obtaining unregistered machine guns and selling them online between October and April, U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber announced in a statement.

After the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives bought eight machine guns from Adamiak through a confidential source, the agency executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s home and found 25 more unregistered machine guns, according to a news release.

Adamiak is charged with receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns, and selling firearms without a federal firearms license, the news release said. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted.