Virginia jail is investigating death of 18-year-old inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) – Authorities at a jail in Virginia say they’re investigating the death of an 18-year-old inmate. The Daily Press reported Tuesday that Davageah K. Jones was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth. The jail said in a statement that Jones was found unresponsive in his cell. The statement said jail staff immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Jones arrived at the jail on April 26. He had been arrested in the nearby city of Chesapeake on charges of breaking and entering and marijuana possession. The jail said it is conducting an administrative review of what happened. The facility has faced scrutiny over other inmate deaths in the last few years, including the passing of 24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell in 2015.