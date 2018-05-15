Flash Flood Warning for Roanoke, Salem, surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Roanoke County, the e City of Salem, the City of Roanoke and Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia until 8:00 PM EDT. At 3:55 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches in an hour are possible in the warned area. This includes The following Locations: The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.