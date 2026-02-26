More than 30 years after the original excavations at what became the James I. Moyer Sports Complex, artifacts and tools from the native American tribe that had a village there are the subject of a free symposium open to the public this weekend. Totero Town was home to members of the Tutelo tribe, more specifically Eastern Siouan speaking Tutelos. The Totero Town Symposium this Saturday with 4 guest speakers is free starting at 11am at the Salem Museum, where Garrett Channel is the executive director. When they started digging at what became the Moyer Complex and found native American artifacts, archeologists were given just 12 days to dig out and take what they could find says Channel. Many of those items can now be viewed at the Salem Museum.

