The 200-year-old Huntingdon farmhouse in Northeast Roanoke may not be torn down after all, as the proposed developer opted to go in a different direction. Roanoke Rambler reporter Jeff Sturgeon was “On the Record,” live in studio this morning; he said Vinton contractor Sullivan Moore learned in a recent meeting with Roanoke city officials that details of the initial proposal for 42 townhomes and 12 houses were “not up to code.” About the historic house – The Roanoke Rambler story also reports that renovating the Huntingdon farmhouse and turning it into apartments is one possible option.

And the Western Virginia Water Authority has turned over records showing how much water a Google data center in Botetourt County might use – after losing several appeals that threw out the Authority’s claim that they were proprietary. Hear the complete On the Record interview on the link below or or watch it on Facebook.