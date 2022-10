Virginia AG: Gun buybacks like Roanoke’s do not reduce gun violence

| By

General Jason Miyares says gun buyback programs like “Groceries Not Guns” in Roanoke are not effective ways to reduce gun-related violence. Supporters of the buybacks say they save lives and keep firearms off the black market if left unsecured or stolen, but speaking today in Roanoke, Miyares says the data in cities holding such events does not suggest they are reducing gun crime numbers. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: