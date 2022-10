Recently-arrived wasp limits stink bug numbers

| By

This is the time of year when stink bugs are more likely to enter your home, looking for a place to spend the winter, but a more recently-arrived natural predator appears to be significantly reducing the bugs’ population. Samurai wasps first arrived in the US in 2014 and have spread into our region since, and experts say all available evidence indicates stink bug numbers have noticeably declined as a result. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: