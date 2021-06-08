VDH updates coronavirus data from Roanoke Valley

The VDH today reported no new coronavirus deaths but 5 new related hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State officials are also reporting 18 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. According to the department, there are 4 new cases, and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City , 8 new cases and 3 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County, 3 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Salem, and 3 new cases in Botetourt County.